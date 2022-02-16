RAC keeps many Ph D aspirants on tenterhooks for documents verification

Aurangabad, Feb 16:

Many Ph D aspirants who were allotted Research Centres in colleges were on tenterhooks because of Research Advisory Committee (RAC) members.

The university research centres of colleges to those students who will do Ph D under the guidance colleges teacher. The college which has Research Centres will approve research proposals and documents verification. The RAC was set up by the university for each subject.

Each research centre was asked to complete the approval and documents verification process. The Advisory Committee conducted meetings and approved the proposals.

A group of students told this newspaper, that the RAC in several colleges intentionally delayed the meeting and kept them waiting, increasing their worries about their future. The last date of completion of the process was February 15. Despite this, some colleges held it on Wednesday.

The officers from Bamu said that action would be taken against the colleges which did not follow the deadline.

40 colleges have RAC

There are more than 5,000 aspirants for doing Ph D research in 41 subjects including English, Hindi, Urdu, Marathi, Chemistry, Public Administration, Physics, History, Political Science and Management. Not all the aspirants will get seats with research guides of colleges and university departments. A total of 38 colleges in Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Osmanabad districts have research centres.

Students seek research guide from Bamu

Those who did not get a research guide can apply with the university administration in the prescribed format to a research guide. The format of the application was made available online.