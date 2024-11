Race for the crown: Aurangabad East's vote rally showdown!

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The final day of campaigning sees a fierce race as Mahayuti, Maha Vikas Aghadi, AIMIM, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, BSP, Samajwadi Party and independents battle for voter support.

BJP's Atul Save leads a bike rally, Congress' Lahuji Shewale hits the streets with a vehicle rally, while AIMIM, Vanchit and Samajwadi candidates march to win voter support. Sheetal Bansode also organized a foot march. Candidates from other parties and independent candidates such as Isa Yaseen (AIMAIAM), Jayprakash Ghorpade (PWP), Yogesh Surdkar (Lokrajya Party), Ravikiran Pagare (VCK), Rahul Sable (ASP-Kanshiram), Sahebkhan Yaseenkhan (BRSP) and independent candidates Shakila Naze Khan Pathan, Tasneem Bano, Daivashali Zine, Nita Bhalerao, Pashu Sheikh, Madhukar Tribhuvan, Mohammad Mohsin, Rahul Nikam, Latif Khan, Shahzad Khan, Shameem Sheikh, Sheikh Ahmed, Saddam Abdul A. Sheikh, Saleem Osman Patel, Somnath Veer, Santosh Salve and Hanif Shah also campaigned energetically on the last day, urging voters to support them.