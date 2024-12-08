Radico Company: Industrial Safety Dept to issue 2nd second notice

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The investigation conducted by the Industrial Safety and Health Department revealed that the company management is responsible for the horrific accident that took place at Radico Company in Shendra Five-Star Industrial Estate on November 15.

After this, the company did not respond to the notice issued by Department’s officers, within seven days. Instead, the company has sought time to respond.

The sources said that the Industrial Safety Department, however, decided to issue a second notice to the company without giving it any time.

Four workers died when a tank storing 3,000 tonnes of maize burst at Radico, a liquor manufacturing company in Shendra's five-star industrial estate, on the afternoon of November 15.

The incident was investigated by a team led by Deputy Director of Industrial Safety and Health Department Dheeraj Khirodkar.

The enquiry revealed that the negligence of the company management was the cause. Deputy Director Khirodkar issued a notice to Radico Company and directed it to submit its side within seven days for further legal action.

However, instead of responding immediately, Radico officers sought an extension of time to respond. Even after the ten days had passed, the company did not respond.

Taking this matter seriously, the Industrial Safety Department has decided to issue a second notice to Radico, sources said.

After the accident in Radico, we conducted a thorough investigation and prepared a report. We issued a notice to the company to seek its response before taking further legal action. Since the company has not responded even after ten days, we will now issue another notice to them.

We are serving the company an opportunity to present its case as per the principles of natural justice. If the company does not respond, we will consider it as accepting our report and further action will be taken.

(Dheeraj Khiarodkar, Deputy Director, Industrial Safety and Health Department)