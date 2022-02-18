Rahul Bajaj had a lion's share in industrial development of Aurangabad

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Feb 17

Rahul Bajaj had a lion's share in the industrial development of Aurangabad. He strengthened vendorship and made the city famous as an automobile hub. Aurangabadkars will never forget his role, said members of the team of industries association while paying tributes to Padma Bhushan Rahul Bajaj, former chairman of Bajaj Group in a ceremony organised at CMIA hall on Thursday.

In the beginning, traders and industrialists lit candles in front the portrait of Bajaj to pay homage. On the occasion, CMIA president Shivprasad Jaju said Rahul Bajaj's contribution to the development of Aurangabad is world class. Bajaj's philosophy is that only by adapting to the demands of consumers and global markets can our management compete on a global level. This time he recounted some of his memories. Massia president Narayan Pawar said it was due to Bajaj's foresight that Aurangabad came on the world map today. Many small entrepreneurs were formed here. The city is seen as an automobile hub, thanks to Bajaj.

CII Marathwada zonal chairman Raman Ajgaonkar said Bajaj was a beacon for Indian industry. His ideas and philosophy were the driving force behind the Indian economy. He was the only two-time CII president. Industrialist Mukund Kulkarni said the decision to launch Bajaj Auto here was a far-sighted one as Aurangabad was considered to be an agricultural region, not an industrial one. Industrialisation has raised the living standards of the people here. We are all thankful to him for this growth. Industrialist Rishi Bagla, president of Zilla Vyapari Mahasangh Vijay Jaiswal, CP Tripathi, vice president of Bajaj Auto Abhay Patki, Ram Bhogle and others expressed their condolences.