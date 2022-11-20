Rahul Gandhi in Aurangabad today

Aurangabad:

Bharat Jodo Yatra and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be coming to Aurangabad by helicopter from Jalgaon Jamod on November 21 at 11 am. He will leave for Gujarat by plane from Chikalthana airport. In the evening he will come back and halt in Aurangabad. Congress sources informed that he will leave for Jalgaon Jamod on the morning of November 22.