Rahul gets rousing welcome at Degloor; Citizens lined up roads, were holding cut-outs of leader

Nanded: Congress leader MP Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra received a rousing welcome at Degloor Monday night. Gandhi entered the town with a fleet of hundreds of vehicles and activists on foot.

To welcome the padyatra, workers from all over the state were entering the town. Some were reaching by four-wheelers and others by two-wheelers. Rallies were taken out on various routes throughout the day. Tricolour flag in hand, activists were raising various slogans. The eagerness to see Rahul Gandhi was visible on the faces of the citizens. Thousands of activists were waiting on the march route since afternoon. In Degloor town, there was a huge crowd of citizens on both sides of the road for a distance of about 2 kms. Hoardings were put up everywhere to welcome the Padyatra. Many people were seen holding cut-outs and banners that read Welcome Rahul Gandhi.

The stage was constructed in a very simple manner. The seating arrangement there was also very simple. About three thousand police officers and personnel were deployed in Degloor on the occasion.

Congress in-charge H K Patil, State President Nana Patole, leaders Balasaheb Thorat, Sushil Kumar Shinde, Prithviraj Chavan, former minister Jairam Ramesh, Hussain Dalwai, Shivajirao Moghe, Sunil Kedar, Bhai Jagtap, Vishwajit Kadam, former State President Manikrao Thakre, MLC Sachin Sawant, Kumar Ketkar, MLA Praniti Shinde, MLC Amar Rajurkar, Atul Londhe, in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir Rajni Patil, Sanjay Nirupam and others from the social sector and literary figures were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Ashok Chavan said, "We are working with the inspiration of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Today's day is very important as we are welcoming Rahul Gandhi during the platinum jubilee of the Marathwada’s liberation from the clutches of the Nizam regime." Bharat Jodo Yatra reached Maharashtra almost two hours late for which the traffic on the Maharashtra-Telangana border was stopped. The police had to use mild lathi charge to smoothen the traffic.