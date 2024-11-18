Raid in Ranjangaon: liquor sellers booked

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Police registered a case against two liquor sellers for obstructing government work during a raid in Ranjangaon on Sunday at 8.30 pm.

The accused, Dharam Raju Kale (30) and Ganesh Nanasaheb Chavan (22), both residents of Ranjangaon, were caught selling liquor near a temple. A police team led by PSI Dinesh Ban received a tip-off about illegal liquor sales in the area. Acting on the information, they raided the spot and apprehended the suspects. During the raid, Kale and Chavan argued with the officers and caused a commotion. The police seized liquor worth Rs 840 and Rs13,230 in cash, totaling Rs14,070. Both suspects face charges for obstructing police duties and a case has been registered against them at MIDC Waluj Police Station.