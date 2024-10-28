Railway employee gets relief from arrest in friend’s death case

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Comprising Justice R M Joshi issued orders not to arrest a railway employee Rahul Kumar Pappu Yadav until further orders in his friend’s suicide case.

According to details, Rahul Kumar who works in the Railway Department at Parli Vaijnath was a friend of Mujeeb. Yadav gave Rs 500 to Mujeeb who was in need of money.

Mujeeb was staying with his wife and children at his in-laws' home, where he committed suicide by hanging himself on the evening of June 29.

Mujeeb was staying with his wife and children at his in-laws' home, where he committed suicide by hanging himself on the evening of June 29.

A case of accidental death was reported at Kotwali Police Station in Parbhani. A month after the incident, the deceased's wife checked her husband's mobile phone and found a video in it. It held that the applicant was responsible for his death.

A month after the incident, the deceased's wife checked her husband's mobile phone and found a video in it. It held that Yadav was responsible for his death. The police registered a case under Section 306 of IPC.

The anticipatory bail application filed by Rahul Kumar to avoid arrest in this crime was rejected by the session court at Parbhani. So, he filed an anticipatory bail application in the bench through adv Dnyaneshwar Pawar.

During the hearing on the plea it was argued that by submitting a copy of the 'WhatsApp chat', the applicant does not need to be arrested.

At the end of the hearing, the High Court issued notice to the respondents and ordered not to arrest the employee until further orders. Vilas Bochre and Vilas Mandkikar assisted adv Pawar.