Railway gate closed for traffic for repair work

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The residents of the Deolai and Satara area faced inconvenience as the Shivajinagar railway gate was closed for traffic due to repair work on Sunday. They had to travel for five kilometers to Sangramnagar flyover to get to the other side of the tracks. The residents face this problem frequently as the gate is closed for maintenance or repair. The residents are now questioning when the underpass will be constructed, which is pending for a long period.

South Central Railway (SCR) started the repairing work of the gate at 9 pm on Saturday and it will continue till 7 am on Monday. Hence, the vehicle owners faced inconvenience on Sunday. Whoever came to the gate had to return or go to the Sangramnagar flyover. Since last June 2022, the gate was closed for traffic on five occasions till March 2023.

The president of Satara - Deolai Janseva Samiti Badrinath Thorat said that the issue of the underpass is pending for several years as there no co-ordination between various government departments. If the municipal corporation, district collectorate, and PWD give NOC to the railway department, the issue can be solved immediately.