Railway minister advocates for 24-bogie pit line, construction for 16-bogie

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a recent statement, union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnav expressed his support for the construction of a pit line capable of accommodating 24 bogies at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar railway station. However, due to the unresolved issue of shifting the railway goods yard railway station, the ongoing construction work is currently limited to a 16-bogie pit line.

The proposed 24-bogie pit line holds the potential to provide enhanced facilities and infrastructure for the railways. Unfortunately, the relocation of the goods yard, which is necessary for the expansion, has encountered obstacles and remains pending. Consequently, the construction work is proceeding with the original plan for a 16-bogie pit line. The completion of the pit line construction is targeted for the end of December. The pit line is crucial for launching new railway services from the city, which paves the way for future expansion.

The construction team is currently focusing on expediting the implementation of the water drainage system to ensure uninterrupted progress even during the rainy season.

Railway officials have proposed two possible locations for the relocation of goods yard to Daulatabad and Karmad. Depending on the final decision regarding the relocation, the 16-bogie pit line has the potential to be expanded to accommodate 24 bogies.

The chairman of the Marathwada Railway Action Committee, Ananth Borkar, has emphasized the need to accelerate the pit line construction and complete it according to the original schedule. Borkar said that meeting the December deadline is crucial for the initiation of new railway services from the city.