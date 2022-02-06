Railway police takes cognizance of cable theft

Aurangabad, Feb 6:

Railway police took serious cognizance of the overhead cable theft between Nagarsol and Tarur due to which the Deogiri Express was halted in dark for two hours on the track on Friday night. South Central Railway (SCR) Nanded regional manager (DRM) Upinder Singh today inspected the site from where the cable was stolen. The Railway Security Force, track man and private security guards will patrol on the track for 40 kms daily at night to restrict the theft incidents.

The thieves stole around 120 meters copper overhead wire from the poles between Nagarsol and Tarur railway track. As the remaining wire was hanging on the track, the Deogiri Express going to Mumbai was stopped and was halted for almost 2 hours. However, no untoward incident occurred. The railway administration immediately removed the wire and the train proceed further.

After this incident, Upinder Singh inspected the site on Saturday. The administration has started an inquiry of this matter. Patrolling has increasing on the tracks to restrict the thefts, the sources said.