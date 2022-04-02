Railway traffic hampered for 6 hours as goods train derailed

Aurangabad, April 2:

The railway traffic on the Nanded - Mumbai route hampered for almost six hours as a goods train derailed at Daulatabad Railway Station yard on Saturday at around 7 am.

As a result, the Janshatabdi Express going to Mumbai was canceled while nine trains were partially canceled. The timings of some trains were also changed. The passengers face severe inconvenience but the traffic was regularized till 1 pm.

Around 8 racks of a goods train were derailed at Daulatabad Railway Station yard while changing the track. Half of the train was on one track while half on the other while the skidded racks were lying between the two tracks. The trains routes were closed due to this situation. The trains were stopped at Rotegaon, Potul, Nagarsol, Jalna and Parbhani. After receiving the information, the railway officers rushed to the spot.Nanded divisional manager (DRM)Upinder Singh and other officers including Aurangabad Railway Station manager Laxmikant Jakhde, Ashok Nikam and others were present. The officers were engaged in clearing the tracks while the passengers had to halt on various railway stations.

Jalna - Mumbai Jan Shatabdi Express was canceled while nine trains were partially canceled. Hyderabad - Aurangabad Express travelled till Parbhani, Nizamabad - Pune Express till Jalna, Manmad - Nanded Demu till Rotegaon, Dharmabad - Manmad Marathwada Express till Aurangabad, Kachiguda - Rotegaon Demu till Nanded, Rotegaon - Kachiguda Demu till Potul, Narsapur - Nagarsol Express till Aurangabad. The Aurangabad - Hyderabad Express was called between Aurangabad and Parbhani. Nanded - Amrutsar Express was late by three hours.

The Durghatna Rahat Train with a huge crane in it came from Purna to put the goods train on the track again. Similarly, the other cranes were also brought. However, the huge crane of the train was not used. The officers took strenuous efforts to clear the tracks since 9 am in the scorching heat. The work was completed at around 1 pm.

Rotegaon - Kachiguda train started from Rotegaon at 7 am. However, it was stopped as soon as the news of accident was received. Narsapur - Nagarsol Express was about to leave from Aurangabad but it was stopped. Hence, a major mishap was averted.

The railway administration has not clarified the reason of the accident yet. An inquiry is being done in this matter, the railway sources said.