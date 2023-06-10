Rain and winds leaves old trees uprooted, power lines snapped

Water enters homes in many areas, power lines snapped

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The impact of the rain and wind was severe, as trees were uprooted and power lines snapped, plunging several areas into darkness. Water accumulated in many parts of the city in the gusty winds and rain. In five localities, old big trees were uprooted. Due to the sudden increase in calls for help in the evening, the fire department was also stressed.

Trees were uprooted near Vits hotel, Sanskrutik Mandal, Khadakeshwar, government medical college and hospital main entrance and near Adarsh Bhawan in Shahgunj. Locals said that a 200-year-old tree near Mata Mandir in Begampura fell during this storm. Municipal disaster management cell, fire department sent JCB and fire tender to the place and removed the trees.

Drain water in houses in Jaibhavaninagar

Like every year, water entered houses in Jaibhavaninagar. The work of removing accumulated water continued till late at night. Water also entered the basement of a building in Begampura.