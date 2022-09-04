Rain disperses crowd gathered for Gampati Darshan

Aurangabad, Sept 4:

Being Sunday, many people had gathered to pay obeisance to Lord Ganesha at various places in the city in the evening. However, the crowd was dispersed due to the incessant rain that lashed the city since evening. As the intensity of the rain increased, they had to take refuge in the nearby shops and shed near the Ganesh Mandals.

Many people had planned to see the Ganesh tableaux with their family members on Sunday. Considering the possibility of rain, people had brought umbrellas with them. At Jadhavwadi, people were watching the tableau of Dahi-Handi, when mild rain showered. As the rain increased, the people had to go the nearby shops despite having umbrellas with them.

As the rain continued for around two to three hours, the Ganesh Mandals covered the tableaux. The situation was similar at various places in the city.