Rain drenches many parts of city; students & employees rush headlong

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: This morning, moderate rain drenched the city and surrounding areas, causing students, employees, and workers to hurry home to escape the downpour.

Chikalthana weather centre recorded 8 mm rainfall in the city and surrounding areas today. There was light to moderate rainfall in many parts of the city by 7 pm today.

The maximum temperature of the city during the day was 25.2 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was recorded at 22.3 degrees Celsius. There weather was cold a bit due to the drop in the temperature.

The figures obtained from the administration show that the district received 59.2 per cent rainfall compared to the annual average.

The annual average rainfall is 581.7 mm. Compared to the average, 380.1 mm of rain has been received.

This rain is good for Kharif season sowing. The Godavari catchment area of the district expects heavy rains. A total of 3.5 mm of rain was recorded till the evening of Wednesday. Clouds were seen gathering since morning for two days. Sun was visible for a short period of time.