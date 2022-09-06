Rains continue to batter the city

60 mm of rain recorded on Tuesday

Aurangabad, Sep 6:

City residents experienced heavy rain and gusty winds between 12 pm and 3 pm on Tuesday. The rains that have been continuing since August 31 and again battered the city on the seventh day. The Chikalthana observatory recorded 60 mm till 8.30 pm.

Four out of eight circles in the city received light, moderate and heavy rains. There was light rain in some places and heavy rain in some areas. So far 90 percent rainfall has been received in all tehsils of the district. The annual average of the district is 581 mm. Out of which 523 mm rainfall has been recorded so far. A total of 69 mm rainfall has been recorded till September 6.