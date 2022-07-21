Rains damage crops on 3.75 lakh hectares in M’wada

Panchnama of crops on 1 lakh hectares, affects 6.20 lakh farmers

Aurangabad, July 21:

The continuous rainfall has spoiled the crops sowed on 3.75 lakh hectares in five districts of Marathwada. Till date, the panchnama of crops on 1 lakh hectares have been completed. This has affected nearly 6.20 lakh farmers.

The heavy rains between July 8 to 20 in Marathwada affected crops in more than 3,500 villages. As per the primary report of the divisional administration, crops on 355 hectares in Jalna, 1200 hectares in Parbhani, 75,913 hectares in Hingoli, 2.98 lakh hectares in Nanded, 1640 hectares in Latur have been lost in the rains. The Marathwada division has received 420 mm rainfall with an average of 679 mm rainfall. This is 61 percent of total rainfall in July. If the 39 per cent rainfall falls in the remaining days, there is a high possibility of major damage to Kharif crops in the region.

Nanded suffered the most damage

About 5.33 lakh farmers in Nanded district have been affected. Crops on 2.98 lakh hectares have been completely damaged. The crops of 377 farmers in Jalna, 1500 in Parbhani, 84,690 in Hingoli and 773 in Latur have been damaged. Also, 476 hectares of land in Jalna, Hingoli and Nanded districts have been washed away due to heavy rains.

73 percent water in all dams

The combined water storage in 11 major dams in the division has reached 73.86 percent. This includes Jayakwadi at 83 percent, Lower Dudhana 69, Yeldari 63, Siddheshwar 50, Majalgaon 39, Manjra 34, Painganga 82, Manar 100 percent, while lower Terna 60, Vishnupuri 68 and Sinakolegaon project have 19 percent water stock.