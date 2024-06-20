Rains hit city & adjoining areas after 13-day gap

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Heavy rains hit the city and adjoining areas on Thursday, after the 13 days gap. There was humidity throughout the day today. It started raining at 4 pm today.

Because of this, waterlogging was reported in many areas. The city registered 22.2 mm rainfall on June 9 while it received 6.6 mm rainfall today. There was a maximum of 32.6 degrees Celsius temperature while the minimum temperature was 24.4 degrees Celsius. The air humidity was 98 per cent.

Despite the lower temperature, humidity was high due to this. People were literally sweating. Chikalthana Weather Centre recorded rainfall for two days only between June 1 and 20. It experienced rain on June 9 and later on June 20.

There was heavy rainfall in areas like Bhavsinghpura, Dr Babashaeb Ambedkar Marathwada University campus, the office premises of the district collector and divisional commissioner, Labour Colony, Salim Ali lake, Hudco and TV Centre. The areas received rainfall for 45 minutes. The district recorded 163 mm rainfall up to June 20 while it registered 1 mm rainfall by Thursday morning.