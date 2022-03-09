Rains hit most places including Aurangabad

Aurangabad, March 9:

While farmers in most of the districts of Marathwada are waiting to get help for the damage caused by hailstorm and unseasonal rains in January, the district has been hit by unseasonal rains again since last few days.

Vaijapur, Kannad, Sillod and Phulambri tehsils of Aurangabad district have been hit by unseasonal rains. The disaster management department was taking note of the damage till late at night. The damage in Marathwada was also being reviewed. In January, more than 33 per cent crop damage was reported in the two districts. According to the report, crops were affected on 185 hectares in Nanded district and on 260 hectares in Latur district. A total of 745 affected farmers from both the districts are shortlisted for compensation of Rs 30 lakh. Now the atmosphere in Marathwada has changed since March 7. Due to untimely rains, the wheat and mango has been damaged in many places. The details of the damage will be known on Thursday, the disaster management department said.