Rainy Day at Winchester School

Aurangabad, Aug 5:

Rainy Day was celebrated by the pre-primary section of the Winchester International English School. Wet and excited children enjoyed a light drizzle in the school garden. They were jumping, running and enjoying with their teachers and classmates. They brought colourful umbrellas, rain coats and towels with them. Principal/Director Dr Afsar Khan, Barren Laiq, the Supervisor of K.G. Section and teachers were present.