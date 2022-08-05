Rainy Day at Winchester School
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 5, 2022 06:35 PM 2022-08-05T18:35:01+5:30 2022-08-05T18:35:01+5:30
Aurangabad, Aug 5: Rainy Day was celebrated by the pre-primary section of the Winchester International English School. Wet and ...
Aurangabad, Aug 5:
Rainy Day was celebrated by the pre-primary section of the Winchester International English School. Wet and excited children enjoyed a light drizzle in the school garden. They were jumping, running and enjoying with their teachers and classmates. They brought colourful umbrellas, rain coats and towels with them. Principal/Director Dr Afsar Khan, Barren Laiq, the Supervisor of K.G. Section and teachers were present.Open in app