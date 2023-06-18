Raj Didi explains impact of positivity in life

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The residents of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar experienced the wisdon bliss during a Satsang session conducted by Rageshwari Modi, fondly known as Raj Didi here on Sunday.

The city was blessed to have with her presence in the city. Raj Didi is the founder of Narayan Reiki Satsang Parivar (NRSP). It was her first ever visit to the city and the local chapter of NRSP left no stone unturned in making the event a huge success.

Addressing an audience of over 2000 people, Raj Didi regaled them with her words of wisdom, love and learning. She explained the impact of positivity and negativity in our lives, and also drawing out simple yet very effective tools to come out of negativity.

Raj Didi, is a proponent of Narayan Shastra (a summarized book of learning from all the Shastras and Vedas), and uses very simple words and practical situations to explain the correct way to live a peaceful and happy life.

Today, NRSP has thousands of followers and has chapters all over the world.