Raj Thackeray may have settled all queries through meeting Amit Shah!

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Passing a comment on the meeting between the MNS chief Raj Thackeray and the union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Shiv Sena (UBT) speaker MP Sanjay Raut said, “ MNS chief is a good artist. Earlier, he had drawn a cartoon against the Central Government. Besides, in one of his speeches, he also spoke on the Pulwama attack. Hence I hope, he would have got the answers to all his questions in yesterday’s meeting.”

In reply to a question relating to Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar, MP Raut

said, “Ambedkar will be honoured. We all are getting united to save our Constitution. I do not think so that Ambedkar will go there (with opponents). A meeting has been scheduled to be held between MP Sharad Pawar, Congress state president Nanasaheb Patole and others tomorrow. Hence the outcome of the meeting will clear the whole picture.”

Raut also mentioned that his party is touring everywhere before the declaration of the LS election. There will be public gatherings of Maha Vikas Aghadi. We are hoping that VBA and Raju Shetty’s party will come along with us, said Raut.

Shiv Sena is contesting the election from the Kolhapur constituency for the last 30 years. However, Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj has expressed his desire to contest from Kolhapur. The sitting MP is also from Shiv Sena then also the support will be extended to Maharaj. He will not be an independent, but a candidate of Maha Vikas Aghadi, pointed out MP Sanjay Raut.