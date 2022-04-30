Raj Thackeray’s convoy gets stuck in traffic

Instead of taking a U-turn for Adalat road, convoy went to Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk

Aurangabad, April 30:

The convoy of MNS chief Raj Thackeray made a wrong U-turn at Kranti Chowk causing a huge traffic jam on Jalna road for many hours. Thackeray also had a tough time while navigating from the traffic jam on Saturday evening.

After entering the city, Raj Thackeray stopped at Kranti Chowk to greet the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. While heading towards Kranti Chowk, the police directed the convoy to take a U-turn from Adalat road and go towards Cidco from the flyover at Kranti Chowk. The convoy did as per instructed. But instead of taking a U-turn, the convoy reached Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk. From there they again went towards Gopal T-point. This caused a huge traffic jam at Kranti Chowk. As Thackeray's vehicles got stuck in the jam, the MNS office bearers got out of their vehicles and tried to clear the conundrum. The police present also tried to streamline the traffic. Shortly after the incident, Thackeray’s convoy turned towards the statue of Shivaji Maharaj at Kranti Chowk and left towards Cidco. It took more than 15 minutes.

Huge traffic jam on Jalna road

After Thackeray’s convoy reached Jalna road, the police stopped the traffic. The Jalna road was heavily congested as traffic was stopped on all sides. There were queues of vehicles from the Seven Hill flyover to the Cidco flyover. After an hour of congestion, the traffic was streamlined.