Raja Dixit to inaugurate of Mukta Srujan Marathi Sahitya Sammelan

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The 2nd Mukta Srujan Marathi Sahitya Sammelan has been jointly organised by the Mukta Srujan Sahitya Patrika, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Giristhan college, Mahabaleshwar on January 21 and 22, 2024 at Mahabaleshwar. Retired professor of the Savitribai Phule Pune university Raja Dixit will inaugurate the conference, informed editor of magazine Dr Mahesh Kharat on Thursday.

Dixit has been a member of Indian historical research council, New Delhi and a member of Maharashtra government's Lokmanya Tilak Charitra Sadhana Prakashan Samiti. He is serving as the president of Maharashtra Rajya Marathi Vishwakosh Nirmiti Mandal, Mumbai.