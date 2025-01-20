Rajan Manda found Dead

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a tragic turn of events, 46-year-old Rajesh Dilip Gorwadkar, popularly known as Rajan Manda, was found dead at his residence in Rokda Hanuman Colony on Monday morning.

The computer professional and amateur poet ended his life by hanging himself, leaving behind a suicide note that painted a haunting picture of his struggles. The incident came to light at 11.30 am when Rajan’s family grew concerned after he locked himself in his room, telling his wife he was going to meditate. When he didn’t emerge after a long period, the family, along with friends, broke down the door and found him hanging. His body was cremated at Kailasnagar Crematorium.

From professional to amateur singer and poet

Rajan, who ran a computer sales and service business, had been battling health issues for months. Known for his poetic contributions, he often performed at public events, even launching his own YouTube channel to share his self-written patriotic poems. He also led an orchestra called "Jagar Meri Sarkar" to raise awareness through music.

Rajan's struggles end

"I am tired of the mental and physical illness. I have been feeling depressed for many years. The situation never changes. Thinking of the past and worrying about the future. I have a serious illness. I couldn't do anything for anyone, and this regret always haunts me. I am responsible for all of this. I have lost my confidence. I request my friend to take care of my family. I have apologized to my mother, father, wife, and brother. I request the police not to cause any trouble. I have lived with dignity until now. I made poems reach the Chief Minister. But now, my health has deteriorated, and everything remains unfinished. I will become a burden to you. I don’t feel like doing anything because of depression. The excitement and joy have all disappeared," Rajan wrote before ending his life.

Police Officer Chimaji Madhe is investigating the circumstances surrounding this heartbreaking incident.