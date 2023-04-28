Rajgruha will decide about CM in 2024: VBA

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

‘Rajgruha’, the residence of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar will decide who will be the chief minister in 2024. We will insist that Adv Balasaheb Ambedkar should be the chief minister. Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) will have the power to decide the future of the state in the coming days”, opined the vice president of VBA Nagorao Panchal in a press conference here on Friday.

VBA has organised ‘OBC Samvad Yatra’ across the state. Against this backdrop, a convention was organised at Maulana Azad Research Centre. Panchal before the convention addressed a press conference.

Panchal further said, Adv Balasaheb Ambedkar is the only able leader to fight for the rights of OBC. He has earlier hit the street on their issues. It is important that the caste-based census should be of the OBCs for their progress, Panchal said.

VBA state general secretary Arundhati Shirsath said how OBC society is coming with VBA in each district.

District president Yogesh Ban, Prabhakar Bakale, vice president Rupchand Gadekar, youth district president Satish Gaikwad, general secretary Satish Shinde, women’s wing district president Adv Lata Bamne, general secretary Adv Pankaj Bansode and others were present during the press meet.