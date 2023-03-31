Rajnandini Jagtap crowned miss junior Maharashtra

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Rajnandini Shardul Jagtap, a student of Nath Valley School, was awarded the title of ‘Miss Junior Maharashtra’ in a beauty contest organized by Creative Group in Pune. After giving an excellent performance in various rounds, Rajnandini secured the first position by scoring maximum marks. She was awarded the Miss Junior Maharashtra winner crown and badge by Mrs Universe 2017 Pallavi Kaushik and Ravi Jaiswal, director creative group. Director of Nath valley school Ranjit Dass, principal Sharda Gupta and head mistress Sarabjit Das Gupta have congratulated Rajnandini on her achievement.