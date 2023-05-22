Raju Bhumre new Paithan APMC chairman; deputy chairman Ram Erande

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Raju Bhumre has been selected as the Paithan Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) chairman and senior director Ram Erande as deputy chairman unopposed. Their supporters celebrated the appointments by bursting crackers.

The procedure for appointment started under the guidance of returning officer and assistant registrar Anil Puri and APMC secretary Anil Nitin Vikhe Patil on Monday at 11 am. As only one application each for the post of chairman and deputy chairman of Bhumre and Erande was received, and hence they were appointed unopposed.

This is the second tenure of Bhumre as the chairman while Erande is the director of APMC for the past 25 years.

Directors Badrinath Bomble, Subhash Muley, Vitthal Dorkhe, Rajendra Tambe, Sachin Mogal, Bhagwan Karke, Sharad Narke, Sambhaji Tawar, Shivaji Jadhav, Sainath Vorkate, Manish Kharad, Shashikalabai Hajare, Gangasagar Ghanwat, Mahavir Kala, Mahesh Mundada and others were present.