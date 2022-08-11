Rakhi and gift shopping takes over city, markets full

Rakhi Purnima: Gift shops, electronic and automobile shops see crowd

Aurangabad, Aug 10:

Rakhi Purnima, a symbol of unbreakable love between sister and brother, is being celebrated on Thursday. On this occasion, the city markets were thronged by women shoppers on Wednesday.

Rakhi Poornima is celebrated with enthusiasm in the city. Many families gather together for this festival. The city markets are flooded with fancy and attractive rakhis. On Wednesday, women and girls thronged the market to buy unique rakhi for their brother. The best looking rakhi from among thousands of rakhis in the store was being shortlisted for the brother. This year hundreds of new designs are being seen in Rakhi.

However, stone bedded and traditional rakhis are getting more response. Rakhis were sold in the market from Rs 10 to Rs 1200. On the other hand, men were seen in the market buying special gifts for their sisters. The mobile shops in Paithan Gate, Nirala Bazar, Cidco Connaught Place areas were crowded. There was also a rush at the jewellry shops. Traders said that there was a turnover of crores in rakhis this year.

Celebrate Rakhi Purnima today

Suresh Kedare Guruji said that since Thursday is Bhadra kaal, confusion has arisen among citizens whether Rakhi Purnima should be celebrated on Thursday or on Friday. However, as per the holy scriptures, even if there is Bhadra kaal throughout the day, Rakhi Purnima should be celebrated on Thursday itself. Rakhi can be tied whenever possible throughout the day.

What new to buy

New purchases are considered auspicious on Rakhi Purnima. Hence many people have already made bookings for buying electronics, jewellery, textiles, furniture and vehicles. Even though the prices of electronics and vehicles have increased, it is seen that the enthusiasm of the buyers has not decreased. Credai officials said that bookings for new houses are also good this year.