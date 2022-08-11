Rakshabandhan at Little Steps Kids School
Rakshabandhan was celebrated with a lot of fun and enthusiasm in Little Steps Kids School. Girls tied rakhi and offered sweets. Boys in turn gave gifts. Information was given about the history of rakshabandhan. Students tied rakhis to police personnel also, said Principal Kaushalya Shukla.