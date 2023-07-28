Rally held for effective implementation of ‘NEP-2020’

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University conducted an awareness rally on Friday to promote and implement the new 'National Education Policy-2020' effectively. The rally, led by the newly constituted 'National Education Policy-Cell' (NEP Cell), started from the university entrance. The event aimed to spread awareness about the NEP policy among students and faculty members.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole, along with other university officials, participated in the rally. The participants chanted slogans like 'NEP-2020 Ke Liye Hai Tayar Hum' to express their enthusiasm for the policy. To ensure successful implementation at the district level, a 'Task Force' comprising 8 to 10 members has been formed, with each member representing a specific district. The task force includes representatives from the management council, faculty council, and principals. The university is committed to making the NEP-2020 a reality by actively engaging stakeholders and raising awareness about the transformative changes it brings to the education system, said Dr Yeole.