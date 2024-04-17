Ram Navami festival concludes at ISKCON VECC

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : The ISKCON-Vedic Education and Cultural Center (VECC) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar successfully concluded its Sri Ram Navami celebrations at the Sri Radha Kunjabihari and Sri Sita-Ram temple on Wednesday.

The day began with Sringar darshan and Ramkatha at 8 am, followed by an Abhishekam ceremony for Sri Sita-Ram. A special Maha Arti accompanied the offering of a 56-item prasadam, which was then distributed to devotees.

The festivities continued in the evening with a special yagna, followed by Sandhya Aarti. Dr Gopalkrishna Prabhu's melodious narration of the Ramkatha captivated the audience, highlighting the glory of Sri Ramnama. After the programme, Mahaprasadam was again distributed, with over 1,000 devotees enjoying the offering.

The festival committee expressed gratitude to all devotees who participated and contributed to its success. A call for support in the temple's construction received a positive response from the attendees.