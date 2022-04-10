Ram Navmi celebrated with great devotion

Ram Navmi's unprecedented enthusiasm in the city

Aurangabad, April 10:

Ram Navmi was celebrated with great devotion in the city on Sunday. Temples were decorated on the occasion and splendid cultural and religious events marked the day. Devotees participated with full religious fervor in the events.

The city witnessed the unprecedented enthusiasm of Ram Navami. Huge crowds had gathered at various Ram temples to witness the religious rituals. Balswaroop of Lord Ram was worshiped by devotees. Hundreds of devotees were standing outside the temple in the sun. Spontaneous chanting of 'Jai Shri Ram' was being heard in every temple.

The Shri Ram temple in Samarthnagar was decorated with flowers. A kirtan of Shriram Rode Maharaj was held. Devotees sang songs and mantras at 12 noon. This was followed by Aarti of Lord Ram. Prasad was being distributed in different temples after the birth of Shri Ram.

Devotees had also flocked to the Amruteshwar Ram Temple at Kumbharwada, which has a tradition of 101 years of Ram Navmi. The idols of Ram, Sita and Laxman here were adorned with traditional clothes and flowers. A garland of various flowers was offered to all deities. Suhas Vyavahare and Pranjal Vyavahare Guruji duly performed Pooja and Aarti.

Unprecedented excitement of Ramjanma in Kiradpur

There was huge rush of devotees at the Ram temple in Kiradpura. MLAs Atul Save, Pradeep Jaiswal, MLC Ambadas Danve, former MP Chandrakant Khaire and other people's representatives performed the aarti. Dayaram Basaiyye, Uttam Mansute and other office bearers of the temple trust were present. Similar enthusiasm was seen in Vitthal Mandir in Jyotinagar and Shriram Mandir in Nagarkhana gali.

Processions add color

A procession was taken out from Karnapura in the morning. A procession was also taken out from Rajabazar in the evening. A 10 feet high idol of Lord Ram grasped attention. The procession reached Aurangpura via Shahganj, City Chowk and Gulmandi. Processions were also organised in Kiradpura Ram temple, Kailasnagar, Pundalikanagar and Cidco-Hudco area. Vehicle rallies were organised in some places.