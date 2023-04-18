Ramachandra Nand no more
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 18, 2023 09:40 PM 2023-04-18T21:40:01+5:30 2023-04-18T21:40:01+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Retired teacher Ramchandra Nand (77, Ner, Jalna district), passed away due to a brief illness on Tuesday. His cremation ceremony will be held at Cidco N-6 crematorium on Wednesday at 7 am. He is survived by his wife, two sons, sisters, daughter-in-law and grandchildren.