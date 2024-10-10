Ramchandra Harne passes away

Chattrapati Sambhajinagar: A resident of Nigave Dumala (Kolhapur), Ramchandra Krishna Harne, died of a brief illness, on Wednesday. He was 76.

The last rites on him were performed at his native village on Thursday morning, while ‘Raksha Visarjan’ will take place in the presence of villagers tomorrow (Friday) at 9 am.

He is survived by his wife, one son, two daughters and extended family. He was the father of the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) regional manager Deepak Ramchandra Harne.