Rameshwar Gade appointed MIDC Waluj Inspector

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Rameshwar Gade has been appointed as the new inspector of the MIDC Waluj Police Station, putting an end to weeks of speculation surrounding the fate of outgoing PI Krishna Shinde. The appointment was confirmed on Friday, following over a month of discussions, signalling a key shift in the city's police leadership.

Gade, who was previously stationed at Jinsi Police Station, takes charge of one of the city’s most significant police stations, MIDC Waluj. Meanwhile, Shinde has been temporarily reassigned to the Control Room, with officials confirming that a new posting will be announced soon. This reshuffling of police station heads has been a point of intense focus ever since the Assembly elections concluded. With the appointment of CP Pawar, the changes became inevitable. However, delays in the process were caused by the election code of conduct, which slowed the movement of personnel. While transfer lists were reportedly finalized earlier this week, only Gade’s appointment was confirmed on Friday. Adding another layer of suspense, sources indicate that another senior inspector is lobbying for a position in the Crime Branch. A decision on this matter is expected post-Monday.

In the interim, PI Avinash Aghav from the Special Branch has been temporarily assigned the charge of the Jinsi Police Station. Meanwhile, discussions regarding the transfer of inspectors from other police stations, including Mukundwadi, Pundliknagar and Jawaharnagar, as well as key units like Cidco Traffic and NDPS, are still in progress.

Uncertainty due to MAT Petitions

The situation is further complicated by six inspectors who have approached the Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal (MAT) to challenge their transfers. This has caused a delay in further reshuffling, with all transfers reportedly being put on hold as of Friday, leaving many officers anxious about their futures.