Ramkunwar Baldava no more

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ramkunwar Baldava (85), passed away due to old age at Shegaon (Ahmednagar) on Thursday. Her last rites were performed in the Amardham crematorium. She is survived by her husband, sons, daughters and extended family. She was the mother of divisional coordinator of MKCL and director of BIZ towers Balkishan Baldava.