Ranjagaon murder case: accused posted reels showing sharp weapons

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Shiva Dudhmogre, the main accused in the Ranjangaon murder case, committed the first crime of his life at the age of 12. He ran an account on a social media platform as ‘Shiva Reddy’ and posted reels showing sharp weapons while consuming marijuana and liquor.

He committed the first crime in his life at the age of 12 when he was studying at seventh standard in Zilla Parishad school of Ranjangaon. He had attacked a classmate with a razor blade over a trivial issue. He had been sent to remand home at that time. However, he did not mend his ways. On the contrary, he kept committing crimes.

A total of five cases, including robbery, threat and quarrels were registered against him with MIDC Waluj Police Station while two cases were registered against his brother Pavan.

He used to tell his friends that he wanted to do something big. Around eight to ten youths are in his contact.

The residents feel that if the police administration does not take preventive action immediately, Shiva and Pavan who dream of making a gang may commit big crimes.

Rathod had lodged a complaint four months ago against them for demanding cigarette and paan free of cost. The relatives of the deceased told this newspaper that had police stern action at that time, today’s big crime would have happened.