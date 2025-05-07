Raosaheb Bawaskar selected for MOFA Taiwan fellowship

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Raosaheb Bawaskar, an Assistant Professor of the Maharashtra National Law University (MNLU), was selected for a prestigious fellowship by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), Taiwan.

As part of the fellowship, Raosaheb Bawaskar will conduct academic research in Taiwan focusing on the subject of "Taiwan's Quest for Global Recognition." His work will examine the evolving dynamics of international diplomacy, cross-strait relations, and Taiwan's efforts to assert its identity and participation in global governance. Vice Chancellor of MNLU, Dr Bindu Ronald and Dr Dhanaji Jadhav wished him the best of luck for his research.