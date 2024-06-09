Raosaheb Danve asks people to forget defeat & start working

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “BJP has given me a lot during the last 35 years. So, I do not have anything in my mind about defeat. You all forget the defeat and start working, ” said Raosaheb Patil Danve, the former union Minister.

The Party is holding a meeting in the Constituencies after the Lok Sabha election result to express gratitude to voters.

He was speaking in one such meeting organised at Mangal Karyalaya in Chikalthana on Saturday.

MLA Haribhau Bagade, BJP district president Suhas Shirasat, canvassing chief Vijay Autade, tehsil president Radhakisan Pathade, vice president Sriram Shelke, spiritual leader Ramukaka Damodar Navpute and others were prominently present on the dais.

Raosaheb Danve said that they would have to win the ensuing Assembly elections. “I will remain with you as I was earlier,” he added while trying to motivate the activists.

Dattabhau Ukarde, Sajan Bagal, Dinesh Shelke, Sudam Thombre, Dnyaneshwar Palaskar, Shivsharma Bhere, Shivaji Wagh, Ashok Nabde, Bharat Aher, Jija Korde and others were present on this occasion.