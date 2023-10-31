Rapid growth in electric vehicle sales continues year after year

Expensive fuel prices: Sales of EV two-wheelers and four-wheelers increased

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Electric Vehicles (EV) are becoming more popular with increasing fuel prices. Although these vehicles are relatively expensive, the sales of these EVs are going strong. People tend to buy new vehicles during the festive season.

On the occasion of Dussehra, nearly three and a half thousand new vehicles hit the roads in the district. The number of EVs has also increased. Only 10 e-vehicles were sold in the district in 2017. But as the fuel prices are rising, motorists are turning towards other options. Therefore, in the last two years, citizens have increased their inclination towards e-vehicles. From two-wheelers to buses, e-vehicles are plying on the roads of the district.

Sale of 2,000 two-wheelers on Dussehra

As many as 2,606 two-wheelers were sold in the district between October 15 and 24 on the background of Dussehra. Information was received from the RTO office that 240 two-wheelers were sold on the day of Dussehra.

674 four-wheelers, many waiting

In the wake of Dussehra, 674 four-wheelers were sold in the district. It has been reported in the RTO office that 75 cars were sold on Dussehra day. Many people are waiting to buy their favorite four-wheeler.

EV market is booming

Along with petrol-diesel vehicles, the EV market is also thriving. As many as 277 e-bikes were sold on the occasion of Dussehra, while 16 new e-cars hit the roads.