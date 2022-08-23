Rapid rise in swine flu cases in the district

Seven patients in city, four in rural areas and one in other districts

Aurangabad, Aug 23:

The health department has reported a rapid rise in the Swine flu cases in the district. The number of swine flu patients in the district has gone up to 12. Three patients have been discharged from the hospital, while nine patients are undergoing treatment, the health department informed.

Corona patients are increasing daily in the district. Due to the monsoon, the number of patients with cold and cough is also high. There is a fear of an increase in the number of swine flu patients. So far 12 patients have been found in the district. This includes seven patients from the city. The rest consist of one in Aurangabad tehsil, one in Paithan and two in Vaijapur. One patient is from another district and is undergoing treatment. This includes two doctors, who are in home isolation.

Situation under control

So far 12 cases of swine flu have been reported in the district. All are in stable condition. Three have also been discharged. The situation is under control and adequate stock of medicine is also available, said Dr Sunita Golhait, deputy director of health.