Rare migratory Indian pitta found in city

A rare bird Indian Pitta, locally called Navrangi was found in an injured condition in Bhagatsinghnagar, Harsul on Thursday. Honarary wildlife warden Dr Kishor Pathk received the information and with the help of snake catcher Majoj Gaikwad and Daud Shaikh rescued the bird. Presently, the bird is being treated in Dr Pathak’s clinic and will be released in Harsul area after recovery.

Dr Pathak said that it is a migratory bird which comes from South India to Marathwada region at the end of the Summer and return in October. It has nine colours including green, red, white, buffy yellow, black, blue etc. It is known for its distinct sound in morning and evening.