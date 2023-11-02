Rare surgery performed on neonate; Condition of urine returning to kidneys from urinary bladder corrected

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A rare surgery was performed on a baby boy from Beed district at Aurangabad Kidney Hospital here to correct his problem of urine.

Soon after the birth of the child, it was detected that his both kidneys were grossly swollen and the urine was returning to his kidneys from the urinary bladder instead of completely flowing out leading to symptoms like fever, continuous crying and decreased breast feeding. As he was in sepsis and not fit for any major corrective surgery then, urologist Dr Aditya Yelikar performed a temporary bypass surgery in which the urinary tube below the kidneys was brought out to the skin so that the urine which was not draining properly could be drained out easily. The child became symptom-free and gained adequate weight. Later, when the child was six months old, he underwent a second surgery in which the temporary bypassed urinary tube was corrected, natural valves were created in his urinary bladder which prevented reflux of urine in his kidneys from his urinary bladder. The rare and complex surgery lasted for five hours. Such multi-stage surgeries are to be done very meticulously specially on a neonate and need appropriate surgical training and expertise, said Dr Yelikar.