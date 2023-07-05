Rashtrawadi Bhavan likely to remain with Sharad Pawar group

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Rashtrawadi Bhavan situation in Hudco N-11 area is likely to remain with Sharad Pawar group.

The Bhavan has a board including five directors. Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar is one of the directors. Former MLA Kishor Patil is the chairman of the board, Vijayanna Borade is secretary. The other member is Dwarkabhau Pathrikar. All these three members were present during the meeting of Sharad Pawar held at Mumbai on Wednesday.

Similarly, Ajit Pawar supporter Bunty Deshmukh is also a member of the board. Hence, out of the five directors, three are with Sharad Pawar group. Hence, legally, Rashtrawadi Bhavan will have the control of Sharad Pawar group, the experts opined.

NCP district president Kailash Patil has joined with Ajit Pawar. Hence, the planning to appoint the new district president is going on. Most probably, Pandurang Tangade Patil can be appointed as the next presidents, the sources said.

Ajit Pawar had taken initiative in the construction of the Bhavan in the city. Although, he is one of the directors, he does not have the majority support. After the rebellion, his photos were removed from the Rashtrawadi Bhavan.