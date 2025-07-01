Rasta Roko demanding arrest of former MP in Waluj

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In protest against former MP Imtiaz Jaleel's allegedly derogatory remarks about the Scheduled Castes and demanding his immediate arrest, a rasta roko protest was held at Tiranga Chowk (Pandharpur - Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar - Pune Highway) on Tuesday at 12 pm.

The protest was organised by the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Nyay Anyay Atyachar Virodhi Kruti Samiti in response to comments made by Jaleel during a press conference on June 11.

The members of the transgender community also participated in the protest. Due to the protest, traffic on the highway was disrupted for a short time. The protestors demanded immediate arrest and strict action against the former MP.

More police than protestors

Interestingly, the number of police personnel deployed for security was greater than the number of protestors at the rasta roko. During the protest, highway traffic was temporarily disrupted. However, the police maintained control of the situation and ensured that no untoward incidents occurred.