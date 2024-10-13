Ratan Tata: Legacy Honoured

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A memorial meeting was organized by the 'Team of Association,' formed by over 30 organizations in the city, to pay tribute to the late Ratan Tata. The event was held at 6pm on Sunday and was attended by prominent figures from the fields of industry, trade, and education.

The recent passing of Ratan Tata, the father figure of the Indian industrial world and the chairman of the Tata Group, has left a deep impact. His personality and contributions to nation-building are unmatched. The program started with a musical tribute to Ratan Tata, featuring Niranjan Bhalerao on flute and Chinmay Pathak on tabla. Laxmikant Kale, Deepa Kale, Kushal Jain, and Sachin Kulkarni followed with songs in his memory. Mahesh Achintalwar hosted the event, with Jaswant Singh Rajput behind the concept and planning and others were present.

Tributes by the dignitaries:

Mukund Kulkarni, Team of Association: "Ratan Tata taught us industry, trade, and ethics. Following his path is the true tribute to him."

Ram Bhogle, Senior Entrepreneur: "In the 1990s, Ratan Tata led Tata Group through India's economic crisis with innovative decisions. The Tata family has been key to India's progress in sectors like healthcare, automotive, aviation, and more, all while maintaining strong values."

Mansing Pawar, Senior Entrepreneur: "Ratan Tata mentored Indian industry. In tough times, he took steps to ensure survival. Following his path leads to progress."

Arpit Sawe, President, CMI: "Ratan Tata showed how to lead family businesses. In 2016, his balanced steps proved Indian industry can succeed globally. His 'growth with ethics' mantra will guide us."

Prafull Malani: "Ratan Tata, the industry patriarch, showed the world the way. He was honored on behalf of all business associations."

Peace Chant: Basayye Bandhu led the peace chant, and attendees paid tribute by offering flowers to Ratan Tata.