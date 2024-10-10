Ratan Tata visited historic city in 2000

Lokmat News Network

Chattrapati Sambhajinagar: The chairman of the Tata Group, Ratan Tata, visited the historic city on November 10, 2000. The auspicious inauguration of Dr Hedgewar Hospital was held in his august presence. This grand event remains fresh in the memories of the city's residents.

During the inauguration, Tata remarked that institutions like the Hedgewar Hospital are built through public participation without government assistance. "Such institutions should be established everywhere. Just as people come together in the medical profession to work, if similar efforts are made in other fields then it will contribute to nation-building. Globalisation is bringing us closer; the world is becoming like a village. In such times, buildings for patient care should not solely rely on government aid. Community members should come forward to pay back to the society," he stressed.

A galaxy of dignitaries, including the then Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Nitin Gadkari, the then Minister of State for Energy and Tourism Rajendra Darda, and the regional chief Dr Ashok Kukade attended the event. The speeches during the ceremony included a fair amount of humour as well. Noted freedom fighter Govindbhai Shroff, former MP Moreshwar Save, MLA Haribhau Bagde, Sharad Kulkarni and others were also present.

Box

Prayer for Kharat Guruji by Ratan Tata

During the inauguration of Dr Hedgewar Hospital, an activist of the Buddhist Federation, G R Kharat suddenly fainted. He was promptly admitted to the hospital. In his speech, Ratan Tata mentioned Kharat and prayed for his swift recovery, acknowledging the incident.