Ratan Tata's death big loss to society & country

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ratan Tata, the legendary industrialist and Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, passed on Wednesday night. He was one of the most iconic business leaders of the country and the former chairman of Tata Group. His death has caused a big loss to society and the country. His contribution to society and the country will never be forgotten. Some of the industrialists shared their feelings on his sad demise.

His death is unreplaceable & unrepairable

Rumi Printer (industrialist): The sad demise of Ratan Tata, the head of the Tata Group of Industries is a big loss to our society and country. It is unreplaceable and unrepairable. Really a great personality.

He was an immensely humble and matchless person who contributed to society and the country a lot. I don’t think a person like him will be born again.

Loss of fatherly figure

Mukund Kulkarni (Industrialist):

In the form of Ratan Tata, the industrial sector had a fatherly figure. He left for heavenly abode on Wednesday night. He always took the industry to a different height by giving a 'value system' while maintaining entrepreneurship. Indian big and small industries, workers, employees and all industrial sectors will always remember him personally.

Big loss of country

MP Dr Bhagwat Karad (former union Minister): A leading industrialist of the country. He was very popular on the international level as well. The operations of the Tata Group of Industries are spread across the globe. This group worked to give a new direction to the four-wheeler industry. He made various successful experiments in business. As a person, I would mention him as 'Great'. I happened to meet him when he was in the city for an event. I was present in this programme as Mayor. There was no attitude at all in his speech and behaviour. His death has caused a great loss to the country.

Arpit Save (president, Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture): Today, we mourn the loss of an icon Ratan Tata. He was an inspiration to all young entrepreneurs, demonstrating that success is possible when driven by integrity and high ethical standards.

He was a true patriot, always prioritising India’s progress and upholding its ideals. His leadership reshaped the global perception of Indian businesses, showing the world that India could lead with innovation and honour. Above all, he set a standard for how to grow, manage and build companies, all while caring for people. His legacy will continue to inspire and guide future generations.

Satish Lodha (Industrialist): We were associated with Tata Group for four generations, therefore, we seem to have lost the head of our family. Being the city's oldest dealer, he (Ratan Tata) used to meet twice yearly. The emotional moment was etched in our hearts when our family was at Bombay House to meet him on the completion of 50 years of association between Tata Motors and Satish Motors. I used to accompany him whenever he was in the city to grace Lokmat and Darda family functions.

His kindness and wisdom have touched our lives. Today, he is no longer with us but his legacy of trust, care and humanity will remain ideal for generations.