Rathod Jewellers’ exhibition draws good response on 1st day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A two-day exhibition with a special range of jewellery being organised by the Pune-based prominent Sarafi Pedhi Rathod Jewellers at Welcomhotel Rama International, was inaugurated on Saturday.

This exhibition received an overwhelming response from all the customers on the very first day. It willend Ocotber 6.

Ruchira Darda (Founder, WOW and Mahamarathon)and Manmeet Rajpal (chairman, WOW and Director Manjeet Cotton)inaugurated the grand exhibition. Sunita Rathod, Ashoo Darda (founder president, Lokmat Times Zest), Charvi Challani and others were also present.

Customers experienced an exquisite range of silverware, and trend-setting jewellery crafted using the latest technology.

Quality, fine workmanship and customer satisfaction are the hallmarks of Rathod Jewelers in Pune. Rathod Jewellers which has created jewellery with a modern touch to the traditional style due to the spontaneous response of the customers in the past, appealed to customers, especially women, to visit the exhibition on the last day today.

Box

-Lightweight gold, diamond and polki jewellery for brides

-Attractive silver items

-Exclusive designer pieces

-Daily use pre-wear collection

Box

--Date: October 6 (Sunday)

--Venue: Welcomhotel Rama International

--Timing: 10.30 am to 8 pm

--Entry is free for all